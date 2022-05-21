Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marlowe Partners LP grew its stake in Booking by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,115.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,194.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,296.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 171.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

