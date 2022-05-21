Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320,677 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME opened at $117.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.