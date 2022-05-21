Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $19,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $329.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.22 and a 1-year high of $1,133.80. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.44.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $603.69.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

