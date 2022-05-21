Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.53.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $434.70 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $419.60 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $516.56 and a 200-day moving average of $611.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

