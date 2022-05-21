Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $24.84 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $24,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Align Technology by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after buying an additional 243,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,301,000 after buying an additional 143,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $74,984,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $275.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.64 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

