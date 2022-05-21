Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 154.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,601 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Qualys worth $26,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

QLYS stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.25.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,893 shares of company stock worth $7,443,414 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

