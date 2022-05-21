Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,962 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

ONTO opened at $73.21 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

