Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,184 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

