Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $24,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 60,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

WST stock opened at $300.68 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.12 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

