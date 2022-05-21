Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 19,514 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,514 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $560.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.