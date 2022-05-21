Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 37,734 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,893 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 37,734 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $26,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.58. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.74.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

