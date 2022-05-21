Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 8,142 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,393 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $399.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.69. The company has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

