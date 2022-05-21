EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQBBF. Citigroup upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

EQBBF remained flat at $$24.03 during trading on Monday. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.