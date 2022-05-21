Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 50 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $651.79 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $621.34 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $717.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $744.49.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 17.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 30.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

