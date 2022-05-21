Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 15.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

CODI stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Compass Diversified (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.