Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,879,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $68.21 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95.

