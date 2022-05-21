Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $97.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

