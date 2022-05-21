Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after buying an additional 323,788 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $254,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after buying an additional 126,753 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $152,880,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.89.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.