Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $835,000 in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,582,000.

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06.

