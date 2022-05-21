Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Equitable has raised its dividend by an average of 39.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Equitable has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitable to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $27.81 on Friday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,988. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Equitable by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,916,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,752,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equitable by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after acquiring an additional 862,470 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

