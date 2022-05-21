Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,614 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 520,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.49 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97.

