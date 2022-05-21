Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $116.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.87. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.