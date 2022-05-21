Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.29.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.68. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$10.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

