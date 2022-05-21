ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Down 4.1%

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.18 and last traded at $46.18. Approximately 9,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 428,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.13.

Several research firms recently commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESAB stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB Co. ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 409,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of ESAB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

