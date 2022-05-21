Ether-1 Hits 1-Day Volume of $291,739.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (ETHO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded flat against the dollar. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $291,739.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32,718.39 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.76 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,887,887 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Ether-1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

