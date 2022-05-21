Etsy’s (ETSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.44.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average of $167.28. Etsy has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Etsy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Etsy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 48,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

