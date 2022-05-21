Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.78. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

ETCMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.06) to €13.00 ($13.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €11.70 ($12.19) to €12.20 ($12.71) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

