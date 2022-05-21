Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sells $44,137.26 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EVRG opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

