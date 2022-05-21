EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.73. EVI Industries shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 27,880 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in EVI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in EVI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 243,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EVI Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in EVI Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EVI Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

