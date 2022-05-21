Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 292,033 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $77.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

