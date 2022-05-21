Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.21) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.13) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.48 ($33.83).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK opened at €25.33 ($26.39) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.98. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($34.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.