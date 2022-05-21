Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised shares of Exchange Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.86.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$44.81 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 4.0519744 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 136.77%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

