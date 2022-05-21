Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 138,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,330,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,516 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

