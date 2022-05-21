Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO John Tyler Anthony Sells 4,451 Shares of Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EXC opened at $47.15 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $192,435,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

