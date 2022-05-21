Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 6.1%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 3,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

EXAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

