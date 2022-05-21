Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FPI. B. Riley increased their price objective on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

