Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $24,011.82 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $24,011.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,219.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSLY opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.26. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $64.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. Fastly’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup cut their target price on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 413.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,690 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 225.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fastly by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 960,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.