Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of FATE stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.
In other news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.
About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
