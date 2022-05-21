Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE FATH opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATH. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.