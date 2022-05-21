Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NYSE:FATH opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

