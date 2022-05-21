Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.35. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FATH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.