FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of FedEx worth $1,047,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.