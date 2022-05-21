Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($141.46) to £103.65 ($127.77) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($191.07) to £140 ($172.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,739.40.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average of $150.18. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $111.81 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,808,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,174,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

