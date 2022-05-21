Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $7,746.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7,739.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($184.91) to £140 ($172.58) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $17,781,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $536,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2,484.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,354 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.10. 570,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,629. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.93. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $111.81 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Analysts expect that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

