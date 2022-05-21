Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $189.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.59. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.20.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

