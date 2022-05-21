Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given New €27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($31.25) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ferrovial from €36.00 ($37.50) to €34.00 ($35.42) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

