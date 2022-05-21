Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Hovde Group to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

