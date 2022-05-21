FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.45

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

