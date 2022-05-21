FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.45

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.
About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIH Mobile (FXCNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.