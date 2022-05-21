Filecash (FIC) Achieves Market Cap of $156,592.20

Filecash (FIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a market capitalization of $156,592.20 and approximately $176,131.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecash has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

