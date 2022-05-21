Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 1,051 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,108,000.

OIH traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.89. 587,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,175. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $312.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.68.

